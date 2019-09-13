Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,688 Shares of Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 126.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Seneca Foods stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,043. Seneca Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $264.93 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

