Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,165 Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2,468.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 531,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 510,919 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 449,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 288,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5,656,220.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 282,811 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

MAT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. 75,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,596,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.68. Mattel Inc has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.24 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

