Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,511 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.48% of KeyCorp worth $85,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. 361,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,614,955. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

