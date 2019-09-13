Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 309,547 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,547 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Williams Companies worth $89,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,770,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,324,000 after buying an additional 3,397,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 38.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,503,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,323 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,396,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,075 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 236.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,205,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,931 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,402,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $585,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,040 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $239,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,618.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.64. 237,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,271,652. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.51.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.