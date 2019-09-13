Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $101.67 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $101,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 7,669,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,145,671. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $150,916.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,423 shares in the company, valued at $230,728.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

