Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,422,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,184 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $93,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,738,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,156,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $41.23.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $137,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,810 shares in the company, valued at $975,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $112,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,988.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,745 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

