Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 53 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The bank reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.77). Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

