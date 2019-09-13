Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $301.30 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.75 million and approximately $301.30 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00203395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.01157378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00087416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00022856 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 239,452,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,725,293 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

