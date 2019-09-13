Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Cowen started coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $63,001.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $488,113.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Paychex by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. The company had a trading volume of 130,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,453. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86. Paychex has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

