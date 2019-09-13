Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 630.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $107.10. 10,382,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,563. The company has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average is $109.01.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $214,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

