Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Reduced by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in Paypal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Paypal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.10. 10,382,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,017. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.18 and its 200 day moving average is $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.