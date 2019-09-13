PCHAIN (PI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $475,849.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $475,849.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039584 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.62 or 0.04394638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001095 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,583,748 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Bibox, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

