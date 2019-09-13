Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NCC Group (LON:NCC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 179.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.39. The company has a market cap of $491.78 million and a P/E ratio of 36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

