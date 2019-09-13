Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRE. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price (up from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 742 ($9.70) to GBX 697 ($9.11) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 667 ($8.72) target price for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 704.56 ($9.21).

LRE stock opened at GBX 719.50 ($9.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 7,195.00. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 731 ($9.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 694.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 681.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In related news, insider Sally Williams acquired 1,414 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,025.26 ($13,099.78). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19), for a total value of £135,390.77 ($176,912.02).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

