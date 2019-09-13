Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Medica Group (LON:MGP)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.65) price target on shares of Medica Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Shares of MGP stock opened at GBX 127.25 ($1.66) on Monday. Medica Group has a one year low of GBX 107 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 164 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

