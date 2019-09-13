Peel Hunt Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Just Eat (LON:JE)

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 798.71 ($10.44).

Just Eat stock opened at GBX 707.92 ($9.25) on Monday. Just Eat has a 52 week low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 833.14 ($10.89). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 741.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 698.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.05.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

