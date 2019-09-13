Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Short Interest Down 19.8% in August

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 1,144,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Pegasystems stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 160,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,897. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 564 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $40,850.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,757.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 4,290 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $854,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,208 shares of company stock worth $2,045,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 105,090 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 700,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after buying an additional 113,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

