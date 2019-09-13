Pengana Capital Group (ASX:PCG) Trading Down 0.6%

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) was down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.73 ($1.23) and last traded at A$1.73 ($1.23), approximately 7,424 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.74 ($1.23).

The company has a market capitalization of $178.67 million and a P/E ratio of -9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.87.

In other Pengana Capital Group news, insider David Groves bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,040.00 ($22,723.40).

About Pengana Capital Group (ASX:PCG)

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

