Pengana International Equities Ltd (ASX:PIA) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Pengana International Equities Ltd (ASX:PIA) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $265.94 million and a P/E ratio of 45.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.07. Pengana International Equities has a 12-month low of A$1.01 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of A$1.25 ($0.89).

Get Pengana International Equities alerts:

In other news, insider Francis (Frank) Gooch acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of A$31,200.00 ($22,127.66).

Pengana International Equities Company Profile

Hunter Hall Global Value Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pengana International Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana International Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.