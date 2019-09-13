Peninsula Energy (ASX:PEN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.21 ($0.15), 21,621 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 185,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.21 ($0.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 million and a PE ratio of -5.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70.

About Peninsula Energy (ASX:PEN)

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. The company also explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project located in Wyoming; 74% interest in the Karoo project located in South Africa; and 50% interest in the RakiRaki gold project located in Fiji.

