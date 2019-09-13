Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PFLT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of PFLT stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. 6,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,907. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $452.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.73. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.55%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 9,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $104,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 25,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $285,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,891,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 36.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,598,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 426,133 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,120,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,209 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 445,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.