PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Update

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 740,100 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the July 31st total of 455,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

In other news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn bought 15,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,889.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,255.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNNT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 196,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,403. The stock has a market cap of $426.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $7.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

