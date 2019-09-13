Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Sells $121,375.00 in Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,226.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $47.96. 366,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,401. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.17). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

