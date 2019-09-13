Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells $1,157,360.00 in Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $1,157,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $1,193,920.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total transaction of $1,374,720.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.00. 613,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,449. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $185.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 16,171.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,736,000 after buying an additional 1,239,694 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 39.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after acquiring an additional 271,784 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $36,096,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1,121.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 218,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 121.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 323,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 177,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.14.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

