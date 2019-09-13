Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRCP. TheStreet lowered shares of Perceptron from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perceptron from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Perceptron alerts:

NASDAQ PRCP opened at $5.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Perceptron has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. Perceptron had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Perceptron will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCP. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perceptron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Perceptron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perceptron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.