Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Perficient has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.05 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $281,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,239 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 187.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 84.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 397.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

