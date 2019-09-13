PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $39.02.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

