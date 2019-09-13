Perritt Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of RumbleON worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMBL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter worth $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 44.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON by 34.6% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RumbleON stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,862. RumbleON, Inc. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $270.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.97 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RumbleON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

