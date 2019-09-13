Perritt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,304,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after buying an additional 119,482 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $3,026,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $3,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of WGO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.27. 718,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.