Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $264,000 Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Kirkland’s worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 10.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 61.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 291,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 98.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 83,264 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 27.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,368,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 295,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 101.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 97,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

KIRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kirkland’s from $1.80 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Sidoti set a $5.00 target price on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,191. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.38). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland’s, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

