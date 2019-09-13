Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $429,000 Stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of AMREP worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMREP by 10.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772. AMREP Co. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.25.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

