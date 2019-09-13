Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Short Interest Down 18.7% in August

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,228,300 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 67,951,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,841,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,504,482. The firm has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

