PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of PHAS opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,447.33% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $40,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

