Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

PSXP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 205,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,054. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $56.69.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.61 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.28% and a return on equity of 48.70%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 613 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 47.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 184,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after buying an additional 24,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

