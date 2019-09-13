Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the July 31st total of 71,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE FENG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,039. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $224.56 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $1.06. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $57.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phoenix New Media will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FENG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Phoenix New Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phoenix New Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENG. International Value Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 26.7% in the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 4,168,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 878,139 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 6.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,738,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 15.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

