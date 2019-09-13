Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 204,873 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 309.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,009 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,873 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $26,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,395 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 19.3% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $391,221,000 after acquiring an additional 912,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $520,182.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,335.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $631,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,156 shares in the company, valued at $36,609,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.93. 246,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $112.87.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

