Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,338 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Albemarle worth $26,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 288.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 133,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 98,854 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 62.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 62.2% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 8.7% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 62.2% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Group dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

NYSE ALB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

