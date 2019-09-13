Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,214 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,321 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim set a $108.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.09.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,519. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.75. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

