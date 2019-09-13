Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,128 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $27,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,802,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,261,000 after buying an additional 1,695,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,809,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,633,000 after buying an additional 1,174,744 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 28.5% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,322,000 after buying an additional 576,350 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 23.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,122,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,233,000 after buying an additional 404,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 34.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,188,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after purchasing an additional 301,392 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

HTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.30. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.54%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.