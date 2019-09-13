Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,663 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $19,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 14.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 46.3% during the first quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander Brackenridge sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $927,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan W. George sold 33,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,685,473.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,327 shares of company stock worth $15,811,300. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.54. 68,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,384. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $87.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average of $77.66.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.97.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

