Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pier 1 Imports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.31.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,450. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Pier 1 Imports has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($19.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($13.00) by ($6.97). Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 217.70%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pier 1 Imports will post -42.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pier 1 Imports stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Pier 1 Imports worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

