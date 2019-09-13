Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 320,925 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 23.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $241,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 121,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 376,716 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,034,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,303,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,424,713. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,033 shares of company stock worth $1,961,792 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

