Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,644 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $21,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,962.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,552,000 after purchasing an additional 580,483 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $43,215,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $274,176,000 after purchasing an additional 400,506 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 113.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 696,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $68,000,000 after purchasing an additional 370,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $35,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,492. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,738.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

