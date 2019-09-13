Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,408 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.21% of Comerica worth $23,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 23.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 103,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 709,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Comerica to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.48.

Comerica stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $95.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.64.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

