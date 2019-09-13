Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PNFP has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.25. 17,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,396. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $28,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,631.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,085,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,756.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $397,065. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

