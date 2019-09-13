Pinnacle Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Antero Midstream accounts for about 1.4% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 80.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 40,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,162,000. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 326,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $18.82.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.69 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AM. Citigroup began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,626.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $19,448,324.88. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

