Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 3,229 Shares of SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the quarter. SB Financial Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.70% of SB Financial Group worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 185,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,678. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. SB Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $20.53.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts expect that SB Financial Group Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

SB Financial Group Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

