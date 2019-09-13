Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pitney Bowes’ efforts to transform its business and optimize its new enterprise business platform to boost business prospects hold promise. Thriving global e-commerce business, particularly strength in parcel and shipping verticals are expected to favor the top line. Further, solid Presort Services business and robust adoption of new products in digital commerce bode well. Divestiture of its Software Solutions business is expected to reduce debt burden and improve product mix. However, weakness in mailing business and lower equipment sales remain concerns. Also, declining license revenues and tariff costs are likely to weigh on top line. Adverse changes in postal regulations across key markets and stiff competition are likely to negatively impact profitability. Notably, Pitney Bowes stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBI. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Pitney Bowes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market cap of $784.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.95.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 113.87% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $860.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,608,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,885,000 after buying an additional 5,311,931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 1,412.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,020,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 953,037 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 100.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 166.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,371,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 855,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

