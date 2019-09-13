Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Up 23.6% in August

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,500 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 477,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Pixelworks by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 57,217 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 18,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 529,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 197,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,688. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $144.14 million, a P/E ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 2.03. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pixelworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

