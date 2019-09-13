Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Gap Up to $16.90

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.37, but opened at $16.90. Pluralsight shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 687,071 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin acquired 30,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 29,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $911,328.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,426 shares of company stock worth $4,177,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter worth about $94,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 2,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,829,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,132 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,794 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,720,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,071 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

